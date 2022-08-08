Camp observations, 8/8: Notes on Carson Wentz and a tight end to monitor

Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead.

Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd.

From there, Manning was escorted inside the gates and got an up-close view of Washington’s squad as part of her Make-A-Wish wish. Just like Josiah Desper, who received a similar welcome on Saturday at FedEx Field, Manning got tons of attention from many involved with the organization.

Now, for those who didn’t venture out to the club’s headquarters, here’s a summary of the action…