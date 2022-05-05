Washington’s band will return in 2022, and the team is revamping its fight song

Part of the Commanders' rebrand will include a revival of the franchise's marching band — which wasn't a feature of the organization's home games during the past two seasons — the team announced Thursday.

Washington’s band will return and the fight song will be revamped originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

60 performers will make up the group, according to a press release, and it’ll debut this summer at training camp. Co-owner Tanya Snyder helped design uniforms that will be burgundy and gold and contain other “new details.”

Washington’s band was originally founded in 1937. This edition will have woodwind, brass and percussion instruments and be led by Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken, whose title is music director.

In addition to that news, the press release also revealed that the Commanders plan to unveil a “revamped arrangement” of the fight song that was associated with the squad’s longtime ex-name and was played after Washington touchdowns.

The band, as well as the song, took a hiatus from FedEx Field beginning in 2020 due to the pandemic and then because of the team’s transition from its temporary Football Team moniker to its permanent one.

Bringing both back for 2022, plus the #HTTC hashtag that the club is using on social media, underscore Washington’s effort to please supporters following the recent rebrand.

“We are very excited to bring back the marching band with a new sound as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders,” Vice President of Guest Experience Joey Colby-Begovich said. “We have continually emphasized the return of traditions that have lived with the Franchise for decades.”