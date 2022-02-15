Congressional Committee received ‘additional documents’ about Commanders from NFL

The congressional committee looking into allegations of a hostile work environment at the Washington Commanders Football team has received more documents from the NFL.

A spokesperson representing the House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed to WTOP that the league sent “additional documents” that are now under review.

However, the committee spokesperson added that it has been clear that the NFL must stop hiding the results of an internal investigation and fully comply with the committee’s request to provide independent counsel Beth Wilkinson’s report on the Commanders before it decides to take further action.

“The Chairs are committed to uncovering the truth about what happened within the Washington Commanders organization and how allegations were handled by the NFL in order to inform legislative efforts to make workplaces safe for everyone,” the spokesperson said.

Local outlet WUSA9 reported Tuesday that the NFL and the Commanders had until Monday to deliver tens of thousands of documents related to the team’s investigation.

A website calling fans to email the team’s corporate sponsors to “Boycott Dan” also reported that Medliminal, a Virginia-based medical billing compliance company, has cut ties with the organization due to the allegations.

The request for documents by the committee comes after hearings on Capitol Hill, where women who formerly worked for the franchise testified that they were mistreated while working for the Commanders and when traveling with the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would investigate the new allegations, including harassment charges against Snyder.

The Washington Post reported in 2020 that 15 women who used to work for the team experienced sexual or verbal harassment while working for the club. The team was fined $10 million by the NFL and Snyder stepped down from day-to-day operations following the league’s investigation, completed by Wilkinson.

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson and Del Walters contributed to this report.