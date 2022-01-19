2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who is Washington taking at pick No. 11?

Entering a crucial draft for Ron Rivera, here are the players draft experts have Washington selecting with the No. 11 pick in their latest mock drafts.

After a streaky, up-and-down season that ended with a 7-10 record, the Washington Football Team will select 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft represents a crucial point for head coach Ron Rivera. Washington’s boss enters Year 3 of his rebuild with pressure to get the franchise headed back in the right direction after the club regressed a bit in 2021 following its NFC East title in 2020. But most importantly, Rivera and his staff have yet to find its franchise quarterback. And, as well all know, it’s nearly impossible to win anything of meaning without one.

While many draft experts believe the 2022 quarterback class is weaker than last year’s, there are still a handful of signal-callers that are expected to hear their name on Day 1. Washington figures to be in the mix for almost every quarterback, but the franchise could use that first-round selection on a different position, such as middle linebacker, wide receiver or safety.

Although the draft itself (April 28-30) is still over three months away, it’s never too early to dive into mocks. With the Senior Bowl set to kick off next week in Mobile, Ala., ‘draft season’ is officially upon us.

Here are the players draft experts have Washington selecting with the No. 11 pick in their latest mock drafts…

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Reasoning: “Time for the first quarterback off the board. You might be surprised that it’s Willis, but you really shouldn’t be. He was in the QB1 mix all fall before he faded a little bit in the last stretch of the regular season. The more tape I watch of his past two seasons and the more I talk to evaluators in the league, the more I like him. Put simply, Willis is the most talented quarterback in this class. He didn’t always get to show that at Liberty, which didn’t have much NFL talent around him. (He was sacked an astounding 51 times in 2021.) This is a dual-threat signal-caller — he rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons — with a powerful arm.”

Ryan Wilson, CBS: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Reasoning: “Willis checks every box when it comes to arm strength, athleticism and playmaking ability, he’s just raw, and didn’t have a lot of help around him at Liberty. The math for QB-needy NFL teams: How will Willis’ skills translate to the next level? Clubs that love him will take him in this range; others may wait to see if he slips into Round 2. Either way, WFT needs to find a long-term answer to its quarterback plans.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Reasoning: “Washington got some flashes from Taylor Heinicke while Ryan Fitzpatrick’s bridge season was a total injury washout. But it cannot move forward and expect to tap fully into its promising passing game without a confident franchise QB made for a big market. Pickett has surged into first-round consideration with other big-name QBs fading thanks to outstanding play, which made the Panthers a formidable ranked offensive-minded power in the ACC. He has natural deep-ball accuracy and football intelligence. He also has that underrated Joe Burrow-like swagger.”

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus (PFF): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Reasoning: “Washington needs to get aggressive when it comes to upgrading the quarterback position. The Taylor Heinicke experiment has run its course following a 2021 campaign that resulted in a bottom-five finish in PFF grade. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral will be in the conversation for top quarterback in the 2022 class after wrapping up his Rebels career with back-to-back 85.0-plus PFF grades (2020 and 2021). He is currently ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 2 quarterback behind Kenny Pickett on PFF’s draft board.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Reasoning: “The Washington Football Team will not be the Washington Football Team for much longer and for that we weep. But I have a hard time thinking the franchise will be sad to see a new face manning the quarterback position next season after this pick. Taylor Heinicke was fine this past season, but I have to imagine Washington is aspiring for a little more than fine. In Matt Corral, Washington gets a similarly statured player, but someone who played on a bigger stage at the college level and appears to be a little bit more of a true two-way threat (11 rushing touchdowns in 2021). Corral isn’t the biggest, fastest, or strongest, but he is someone who answered his biggest questions this season with flying colors.”

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Reasoning: “[Washington] will use an early pick on a quarterback, especially after Taylor Heinicke’s dreadful performances in the first half of the season. However, with the top three signal-callers off the board, the Redskins may decide to wait until Round 2. Cornerback is a huge need.”