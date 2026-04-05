Rangers host the Capitals after Perreault’s hat trick

Washington Capitals (39-29-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (32-36-9, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Sunday, 7…

Washington Capitals (39-29-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (32-36-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals after Gabriel Perreault’s hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings in the Rangers’ 4-1 win.

New York has gone 32-36-9 overall with a 9-13-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have given up 236 goals while scoring 218 for a -18 scoring differential.

Washington has gone 39-29-9 overall with a 14-6-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have gone 17-7-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams match up Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won 6-3 in the last matchup. Tom Wilson led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Lafreniere has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 31 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. Wilson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Capitals: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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