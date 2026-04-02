Jack Hughes’ 5-point game powers the Devils to a 7-3 win over the Capitals

Jack Hughes had two goals and three assists and Dawson Mercer scored twice as the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes skates agains the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes skates agains the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and three assists and Dawson Mercer scored twice as the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Hughes scored his first goal for the Devils 9:10 into the second period on a wrist shot, assisted by Jesper Bratt and Johnathan Kovacevic. He tacked on a wrist shot 8:10 into the third, assisted by Bratt and Connor Brown. Hughes has 24 goals and 44 assists this season.

Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Cody Glass also scored for the Devils.

Tom Wilson, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cole Hutson scored for the Capitals.

Jake Allen made 29 saves in the win for the Devils. Logan Thompson had 23 saves for the Capitals.

Up next

Devils: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Capitals: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

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