Philadelphia visits Washington after shootout win

Philadelphia Flyers (37-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (37-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Philadelphia Flyers (37-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (37-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals after the Flyers took down the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime.

Washington has a 13-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 37-28-9 record overall. The Capitals have gone 32-8-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia is 37-24-12 overall and 9-8-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are sixth in the league with 292 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has scored 29 goals with 28 assists for the Capitals. Cole Hutson has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 27 goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Ethen Frank: day to day (lower-body), David Kampf: out (not injury related).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.