Mammoth visit the Kings after Guenther’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (37-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-25-18, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9…

Utah Mammoth (37-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-25-18, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Los Angeles Kings after Dylan Guenther’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Mammoth’s 7-4 loss.

Los Angeles has a 29-25-18 record overall and a 10-16-8 record in home games. The Kings are 23-4-9 when scoring three or more goals.

Utah has a 37-30-6 record overall and an 18-16-3 record on the road. The Mammoth are seventh in NHL play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Nick Schmaltz led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 26 goals with 49 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Guenther has 35 goals and 26 assists for the Mammoth. Lawson Crouse has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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