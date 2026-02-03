Washington brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Washington Capitals (28-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-10, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Washington Capitals (28-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -136, Capitals +114; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 5-5-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 24-20-10 record overall. The Flyers have a -16 scoring differential, with 157 total goals scored and 173 allowed.

Washington is 28-22-7 overall with an 11-3-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have an 11-3-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 22 goals with 30 assists for the Flyers. Denver Barkey has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

John Carlson has 10 goals and 35 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

