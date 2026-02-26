Golden Knights bring win streak into matchup with the Capitals

Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (30-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (30-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals looking to prolong a three-game win streak.

Washington has an 18-10-3 record in home games and a 30-23-7 record overall. The Capitals have a 12-14-7 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Vegas is 14-8-7 in road games and 28-16-14 overall. The Golden Knights have a +19 scoring differential, with 196 total goals scored and 177 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 22 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 28 goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

