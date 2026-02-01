Capitals host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (30-20-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (27-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m.…

New York Islanders (30-20-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (27-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the New York Islanders after the Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Washington has gone 27-22-7 overall with a 10-3-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 24-8-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

New York is 10-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 30-20-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 13-4-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Tom Wilson led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson has 22 goals and 25 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 32 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

