Sourdif scores his first hat trick to lead Capitals over Ducks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Sourdif scored his first NHL hat trick and added two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ryan Leonard had a goal and an assist, John Carlson also scored and Connor McMichael had four assists for the Capitals, who ended a two-game slide. Charlie Lindgren made 41 saves in the win.

Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, Jacob Trouba and Beckett Sennecke scored for the Ducks, who have lost six straight. Petr Mrazek stopped 19 of 24 through two periods. He was replaced by Lukas Dostal to start the third. Dostal stopped all three shots he faced.

MAMMOTH 3, RANGERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Durzi scored 1:06 into overtime and Utah beat New York for their second win in three games.

Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka had 22 saves.

Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière scored goals, and Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-2-2). Igor Shesterkin stopped all nine shots he faced before he left with an apparent injury with 7 minutes remaining in the first period. Jonathan Quick replaced him and finished with 14 saves.

In the extra period, Durzi scored from the right doorstep off a pinpoint pass from Nick Schmaltz through traffic from the left circle.

RED WINGS 5, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists to lead Detroit to a win over Ottawa Senators to snap a two-game losing skid.

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Red Wings were determined to take defeat their divisional rivals in the first of four meetings between the two clubs.

Andrew Copp, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while John Gibson stopped 35 shots.

Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators. With a pair of assists, Tim Stutzle extended his point streak to 13 games (eight goals, 13 assists.

KRAKEN 5, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta, (AP) — Shane Wright scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 41 saves to lead Seattle past Calgary.

Jacob Melanson, Vince Dunn, Frederick Gaudreau and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken (19-14-7), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games and have reeled off five consecutive wins on the road.

The victory moved the Kraken into third place in the Pacific Division, one point behind Vegas and Edmonton. Seattle is even in games with the Golden Knights and has two games in hand on the Oilers.

Grubauer has won four starts in a row, giving up just one goal in each of them. He’s compiled a .972 save percentage while getting peppered with 140 shots during that stretch.

Adam Klapka scored for Calgary (18-20-4), and Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots.

KINGS 4, WILD 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and Los Angeles held on to beat Minnesota.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe also scored, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots for the Kings, who beat the Wild for the second time in three nights and got just their fourth win in 12 games (4-6-2).

Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game point streak (3-0-3). and Filip Gustavsson had 29 saves.

