Sharks’ 3-goal second period keys 3-2 victory over Capitals

Collin Graf and Pavol Regenda each had a goal and an assist and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal second period to top the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Sharks Capitals Hockey San Jose Sharks left wing Pavol Regenda (84) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Sharks Capitals Hockey San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) shoots the puck against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Sharks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre (29) collides with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Sharks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and San Jose Sharks right wing Collin Graf (51) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Sharks Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Graf and Pavol Regenda each had a goal and an assist and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal second period to top the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Zack Ostapchuk also scored, tying the game with the first of the Sharks’ three goals in a span of 2:46. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for San Jose, which has won four of five.

Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin had an assist and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Strome put the Capitals up 1-0 at 10:58 of the second period, but the Sharks took over from there.

Ostapchuk tied it at 1 at 13:27 and Graf gave the Sharks the lead at 14:53 when he tipped in a pass from Regenda. San Jose went up 3-1 on Regenda’s goal at 16:13.

Leonard made it a one-goal game at 9:11 of the third when beat Nedeljkovic.

Up next

Sharks: Play at Detroit on Friday night.

Capitals: Host Florida on Saturday night.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.