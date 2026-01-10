Scheifele’s two goals help Jets snap 11-game losing streak with 5-1 win over Kings

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Toews both ended lengthy goal-scoring droughts, and…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Toews both ended lengthy goal-scoring droughts, and the Winnipeg Jets ended their 11-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

The Jets were winless (0-7-4) since a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Dec. 13. It was their longest skid since the team moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011.

Namestnikov ended a 29-game goal drought, while Toews halted a 26-game scoring slump. Cole Koepke also scored for the Jets and Gabriel Vilardi had two assists. Eric Comrie made 23 saves.

Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings. Darcy Kuemper stopped 11 of the 16 shots he faced before he was replaced by Anton Forsberg to start the third period. Forsberg made three saves.

CAPITALS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, and Washington snapped Chicago’s four-game win streak with a win over the depleted Blackhawks.

Alex Ovechkin, Anthony Beauvillier, Ethen Frank and Justin Sourdif also scored for Washington, which had lost three of four. John Carlson and Martin Fehervary each had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Connor Bedard returned for Chicago after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, but the Blackhawks were hit hard by an illness going around the locker room. Goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom were scratched, along with forward Ilya Mikheyev and defenseman Louis Crevier.

Oliver Moore scored for Chicago, which beat Washington 3-2 in a shootout last weekend. Drew Commesso made 19 saves in his second career NHL start.

MAMMOTH 4, BLUES 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Utah to a victory over St. Louis.

Schmaltz now has 43 points in 40 career games against St. Louis. Lawson Crouse and Sean Durzi also scored goals to help Utah win its third straight game. Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.

Oskar Sundqvist and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues while Joel Hofer made 19 stops. St. Louis dropped its fourth straight road game.

