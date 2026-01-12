Roman Josi’s goal, 2 assists lead Predators over Capitals 3-2

Roman Josi scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Cole Smith also scored, and Justus Annunen made 28 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, Ethen Frank also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington, losers of two of three.

Annunen, who earlier in the week signed a two-year extension with the Predators, has won three consecutive decisions.

Ovechkin scored the game’s first goal at 5:56 of the opening period.

With the Capitals on a two-man advantage, John Carlson sent a pass to Ovechkin at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Annunen with a one-timer for his 20th of the season, the 21st consecutive season he’s scored at least 20.

Entering Sunday, neither team had not scored on the power play in their previous four games, but both connected twice on the man-advantage.

Stamkos tied the game 1-1 at 13:15 of the first, also on the power play.

The goal was the 601st of Stamkos’ career, third among active players, trailing just Ovechkin, with an NHL-record 917, and Sidney Crosby (649).

Smith gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 1:12 of the third, beating Lindgren high to the stick side from the low slot.

Josi followed at 3:29 of the third, connecting on a one-timer from the top of the right circle with the Predators on a 5-on-3 of their own.

Frank closed the Washington deficit to one at 9:03 of the third, also on a power play.

Capitals forward Justin Sourdif was struck in the face by a puck early in the second period and did not return.

Up next

Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Predators host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

