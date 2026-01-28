Red Wings and Capitals meet in Eastern Conference play

Washington Capitals (25-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (25-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Washington Capitals in Eastern Conference play.

Detroit has a 32-17-5 record overall and an 18-9-1 record in home games. The Red Wings have a 27-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Washington has an 11-12-4 record in road games and a 25-22-7 record overall. The Capitals are seventh in the league with 215 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 18 goals with 40 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

John Carlson has nine goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.