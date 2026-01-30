Patrick Kane becomes highest-scoring US-born player during Red Wings’ shootout loss to Capitals

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the highest-scoring United States-born player in NHL history in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3…

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the highest-scoring United States-born player in NHL history in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals, who got the decisive goal from Nic Dowd in a shootout on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored with 1:40 left and again with 51.1 seconds remaining, pulling the Red Wings into a 3-all tie after goaltender Josh Gibson went to the bench to add an extra skater. DeBrincat had some good fortune on the tying goal, dumping the puck and having it carom off the end boards and toward the crease, where it went off Charlie Lindgren and into the net.

After a scoreless overtime, Detroit’s Lucas Raymond started the shootout with a goal and Washington’s Dylan Strome matched it. Kane converted on Detroit’s second chance and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals.

After Dylan Larkin was denied, Dowd took advantage with the game-ending goal.

Strome scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Declan Chisholm made it a two-goal lead with 5:16 left, but the cushion wasn’t comfortable for the Capitals.

Dowd made it 1-0 early in the first period and Lindgren finished regulation with 17 saves. Gibson also stopped 17 shots.

Kane surpassed Mike Modano with an assist for his 1,375th point. He passed the puck from the boards to DeBrincat in the left circle, and DeBrincat set up Ben Chiarot for a tying goal from the point midway through the second period.

PENGUINS 6, BLACKHAWKS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Egor Chinakhov and Anthony Mantha scored on rushes in a 31-second span in Pittsburgh’s four-goal second period, helping the Penguins beat Chicago for their fifth straight victory.

Connor Dewar scored twice, Ben Kindel and Ryan Shea added goals, and Arturs Silovs made 17 saves. Mantha, Shea and Noel Acciari each had two assists.

The Penguins had been off since sweeping a four-game trip with a victory over Vancouver on Sunday, with forward Bryan Rust starting a three-game suspension for a check to Canucks forward Brock Boeser’s head.

Connor Murphy and Connor Bedard scored for Chicago, and Soderblom stopped 38 shots in the first game of a back-to-back. The Blackhawks have lost four straight, falling 4-3 in a shootout in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Kindel gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 5:54 of the second period. He came down the left side and beat Soderblom to the far side with a wrister.

Chinakhov slipped a shots between Arvid Soderblom’s leg pads with 4:30 left in the period, and Mantha also beat Soderblom through the legs with 3:59 to go. Shea capped the spree with 30 seconds left in the period, and Dewar added his second of the night with 6:01 left in the third.

ISLANDERS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Soucy scored against the team that traded him 72 hours earlier, Matthew Schaefer got the 14th goal of his stellar rookie year and the New York Islanders defeated the Rangers.

Soucy became the first player to score for the Rangers and the Islanders at Madison Square Garden in the same season. The Islanders swept the back-to-back set between the crosstown rivals after winning 5-2 at home on Wednesday night.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 of 21 shots to pick up his 18th victory in 32 starts this season. Schaefer, the first pick in the draft last June, broke a tie with Hall of Famer Bobby Orr for the second-most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history.

Schaefer’s goal came 1 minute, 35 seconds after Soucy beat former teammate Jonathan Quick short side from a tight angle. Soucy was playing just his second game with the Islanders since they gave up a third-round pick to get him in just the fourth trade between the New York teams and first since 2010.

Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play and Quick allowed two goals on 21 shots in his eighth appearance in 12 games since Igor Shesterkin was sidelined because of a lower-body injury. The long-term absences of Shesterkin and top defenseman Adam Fox exacerbated what was already a rough season for the Rangers, who recently signaled they are beginning a retooling process.

SABRES 4, KINGS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch had his fourth career hat trick to push his season goals total to 22, leading surging Buffalo to a victory over Los Angeles.

Alex Lyon made a season-high 37 saves for his 10th consecutive victory to break the franchise record set by Gerry Desjardins in December 1976.

Tuch reached 20-goal mark for the fourth straight season and fifth overall. Mattias Samuelsson also scored to help the Sabres win for the 20 time in 24 games.

Adrian Kempe scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves. The Kings had won three straight and earned points in a six in a row.

Tuch opened the scoring on a power play on a shot that went off Cody Ceci’s skate and past Kuemper at 7:14 of the first period. Samuelsson made it 2-0 with 8:43 left in the period.

Tuch’s second of the game made it 3-0. He deflected Bowen Byram’s shot at 6:29 of the second.

LIGHTNING 4, JETS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and two assists to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Winnipeg.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 27th goal on an empty-netter and added his 55th assist. Dominic James also scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 16-1-1 in its past 18 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots to extend his streak without a regulation loss to 14 games (13-0-1).

Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, while Connor Hellebuyck finished with 33 saves.

The Lightning won their seventh consecutive home game.

BRUINS 6, FLYERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Fraser Minten and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and two assists and Boston beat Philadelphia.

Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins, while Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves to win his seventh game in nine starts this month.

Travis Konecny netted his 21st goal for the Flyers. He nearly had another goal late in the second period but was credited with an assist after Nikita Grebenkin scored off the rebound. Matvei Michkov also scored on the power play for Philadelphia.

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson was slow to leave the ice as the second period concluded and was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He made 15 saves while Dan Vladar made six saves in relief.

The Flyers fell behind by two goals after one period after Zacha and Arvidsson scored 42 seconds apart. After Minten went five-hole on Ersson to make it 3-0, Philadelphia scored at 2:27 of the second period when Konecny took advantage of a giveaway in front of Swayman and scored his fourth goal in two games.

CANADIENS 7, AVALANCHE 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist to help Montreal beat struggling Colorado.

The NHL-leading Avalanche have lost six of eight to fall to 35-8-9.

Noah Dobson opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the game. Jake Evans and Kirby Dach scored in a 40-second span late in the second period. Dach had his first first goal and point since returning from a 31-game absence Jan. 20.

Alexandre Carrier and Juraj Slafkovsky scored in the third period, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves to improved to 7-0-1 in his last eight starts.

Brock Nelson, Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton scored for Colorado. Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots.

HURRICANES 5, MAMMOTH 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal’s goal with 29.4 seconds left gave Carolina three goals in the final two minutes for a victory over Utah.

Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two goals and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to six games. Brandon Bussi stopped 21 shots to become the first NHL goalie with 20 wins in his first 24 games.

Utah’s Kailer Yamamoto scored two goals for the first time in more than two years and added an assist. JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone also scored for the Mammoth, who concluded a 2-2-0 trip in their last road game until March. Jack McBain had two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

Svechnikov scored on a power play with the goalie pulled with 1:59 left, giving him eight goals in a six-game stretch. Just 32 seconds later, Gostisbehere, who had missed the previous five games with an injury, got the Hurricanes even.

The Mammoth lost for the second time in eight games.

DEVILS 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Devils a win over the Nashville after New Jersey’s Jack Hughes left the game in the first period and didn’t return.

Hischier’s slap shot from just beyond the left faceoff circle beat Nashville’s Justus Annunen high to the glove side for the winner. Dawson Mercer picked up the assist on Hischier’s eighth career overtime goal. Hischier leads the Devils with 18 goals and 23 assists in 54 games.

New Jersey’s Jesper Bratt tied the game at 2 midway through the third. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who snapped a two-game skid. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Hughes left the game after three shifts in the first period. The team did not announce any injury status for the 24-year-old center.

Hughes’ latest absence comes two weeks before the U.S. is set to play its first game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Hughes, along with brother Quinn, is a first-time Olympian. The U.S. has two sets of brothers, with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk also on the team.

Michael McCarron and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight. Annunen made 32 saves.

WILD 4, FLAMES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Danila Yurov and Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the first period and Minnesota went on to beat Calgary.

Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored late in the third period, and Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves for the Wild, who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Minnesota is tied with Tampa Bay for the second-most points in the NHL at 72. Colorado has 79 points.

Playing the only road game of their final nine contests before the Olympic break, the Flames got a third-period goal from Morgan Frost. Calgary dropped to 0-3-2 in its past five games. Devin Cooley stopped 20 shots.

Down by a pair of goals, Frost took a long outlet pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and beat Gustavsson with a low shot 5:49 into the final period.

Moments after Minnesota killed off a Quinn Hughes penalty less than three minutes later, Hughes nearly restored the Wild’s two-goal lead, but he was stopped by Cooley on a breakaway.

Boldy redirected a Kaprizov pass for a power-play goal with 2:43 left to secure the win. Kaprizov added an empty-net goal.

BLUES 5, PANTHERS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored on a power play with 7.6 seconds left to give St. Louis a victory over Florida, spoiling Matthew Tkachuk’s best game in his return from adductor muscle surgery.

Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, scored his first two goals of the season and picked up his 400th career assist.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists to help St. Louis end a five-game losing streak. Jake Neighbours, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored, and Joel Hofer made 17 saves.

Sam Reinhart added goal and an assist for two-time defending champion Florida. A.J. Greer also scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves as the Panthers lost their second straight.

OILERS 4, SHARKS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored 1:06 into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation as Edmonton stormed back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat San Jose.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid also scored and assisted on Hyman’s winner for the Oilers, who trailed 3-0 after one period. Connor Ingram stopped 17 shots after a rough start.

Collin Graf, Adam Gaudette and Michael Misa had first-period goals for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

Edmonton began its comeback with Draisaitl’s 26th goal 1:34 into the third period. McDavid’s 34th goal with 3:05 left in the third made it 3-2.

Bouchard, who also had two assists, tied it at 3 when he blasted a shot from inside the blue line for his 15th goal.

KRAKEN 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Wright scored two goals and Seattle extended its winning streak to three games with a win over Toronto.

Brandon Montour and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who scored at least five goals in back-to-back games for the first time. Seattle, which beat Washington 5-1 on Tuesday, has won four of its last five games. Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which slipped to 0-5-1 over its past six games.

Anthony Stolarz, making his second straight start in goal after missing two months with an upper body injury, allowed a goal on the opening shot for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 saves.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the second multi-goal game of his career. He hadn’t scored in his last 13 games before netting his eighth and ninth of the season.

STARS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen scored in the shootout and Dallas escaped with a victory over Las Vegas after it blew a three-goal lead in the third period.

Vegas’ Mitch Marner forced overtime when he used his stick to keep the puck from leaving the offensive zone and then blasted a shot from the left point with 48.7 seconds left.

Mavrik Bourque scored twice for the Stars, who have won of their past five games. It was the first multigoal game for Bourque, whom the Stars drafted 30th overall in 2020.

The Stars also got goals from Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston, and Jamie Benn and Sam Steel each had two assists. Jake Oettinger finished with 17 saves.

Marner and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev scored and Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal. Smith has 13 career short-handed goals for the Golden Knights, two off the franchise record set by William Karlsson.

CANUCKS 2, DUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves, Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 9:42 left and Vancouver beat Anaheim.

Tolopilo was denied his first NHL shutout after missing the first 2:11 of the second period because of concussion protocol after he was run over by Ryan Poehling late in the first period.

Kevin Lankinen made one save before Tolopilo returned.

O’Connor scored on a one-timer off Jake DeBrusk’s pass. DeBrusk was playing his 600th NHL game.

Teddy Blueger put it away with a short-handed empty-netter with 28 seconds left.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.

