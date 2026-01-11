Nashville plays Washington in a non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (23-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (20-20-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (23-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (20-20-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -146, Predators +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville is 11-10-2 in home games and 20-20-4 overall. The Predators are 10th in NHL play with 171 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Washington has a 10-8-3 record on the road and a 23-16-6 record overall. The Capitals have scored 148 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. Justin Sourdif has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

