McDavid scores in OT, Bouchard nets hat trick as Oilers edge Capitals 6-5

Connor McDavid scored 46 seconds into overtime, Evan Bouchard had his first NHL hat trick and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers held on for a 6-5 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Bouchard’s six-point game came in his 400th regular-season contest. McDavid had a goal and three assists in regulation, Zach Hyman scored and Leon Draisaitl contributed three assists for the Oilers.

Edmonton netminder Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the second period. Jarry made 13 saves to close out the victory.

Washington got off to a slow start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the final minute of the first period. Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, while Aliaksei Protas, Justin Sourdif, Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier all got goals. Charlie Lindgren stopped 34 of the 40 shots he faced.

Washington was coming off a 3-1 win over the Flames in Calgary on Friday, and is now 1-4-0 in its last five games.

Washington’s first goal came just 22 seconds after Bouchard opened the scoring and the visitors leveled the score again two minutes and 37 seconds after his second of the night.

The Capitals climbed back into the game despite going down a defenseman late in the first period after Rasmus Sandin was hurt blocking a shot in the dying seconds of the opening frame and had to be helped off the ice. He did not return.

Draisaitl registered his 600th regular-season assist on Bouchard’s second goal. He is the fourth player in franchise history with 600 assists, following McDavid, Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

