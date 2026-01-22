Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored at 3:07 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs…

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored at 3:07 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Simon Edvinsson also scored for Detroit. John Gibson made 30 saves. Larkin added an assist for a two-point performance.

Scott Laughton scored for Toronto, and Joseph Woll stopped 39 shots.

The Red Wings improved to 7-1-0 over their last eight games. The Maple Leafs fell to 1-2-2 across their last five contests following an 8-0-2 run.

Laughton opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period before Edvinsson replied with 17.7 seconds remaining on the clock, moments after Woll made a huge pad save during a scramble.

Larkin won it in the extra period after Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider stole the puck from Maple Leafs winger Easton Cowan.

MAMMOTH 5, FLYERS 4, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored two twice to help Utah rally from a three-goal deficit and beat Philadelphia Flyers in overtime.

Keller forced overtime when he scored on an unassisted backhand shot with 34.2 seconds left in regulation. He followed with the winner 2:01 into overtime, snapping in the puck off a feed from Dylan Guenther.

JJ Peterka, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored for Utah, which won its fourth straight. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Mammoth.

Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist another to lead the Flyers. Cam York and Bobby Brink also scored. Samuel Ersson made 22 stops for Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first five minutes. York put the Flyers on the board 29 seconds into the game when Dvorak tapped the puck out to him and he blasted a one-timer home. Dvorak extended the lead on his first goal at 4:36, attacking Vejmelka and threading a wrist shot around his skate.

DUCKS 2, AVALANCHE 1, SO

DENVER (AP) — Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier scored in the shootout and Lukas Dostal stopped 40 shots as Anaheim defeated NHL-leading Colorado for its fifth straight win.

Jeffrey Viel scored in his second straight game as the Ducks opened a six-game road trip.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado, and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves.

Alex Killorn played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He spent 11 years with Tampa Bay, winning the Stanley Cup twice, before signing with Anaheim as a free agent in 2023.

Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin returned after missing Monday night’s win over the Washington Capitals. He was involved in a car accident on his way to the rink and was held out as a precaution.

The Avalanche played without Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), defenseman Devon Toews (upper) and forward Joel Kiviranta (lower body). Forward Logan O’Connor has yet to play this season as he recovers from offseason hip surgery.

PENGUINS 4, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tommy Novak and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh beat Calgary.

Yegor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh (24-14-11). The Penguins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and are 9-2-2 in their last 13 games. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves in his sixth win in seven starts and improved to 17-12-4. Skinner is 6-2-1 against the Flames in his career.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had an assist and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, five assists).

Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (21-24-5). Dustin Wolf had 21 stops in losing for the sixth time in seven games. He fell to 15-20-2.

The Flames have been limited to two goals in two games since Sunday’s trade that sent defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. At the time, Andersson was third on the team in scoring.

KRAKEN 4, ISLANDERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist each and Seattle snapped a four-game skid with a win over New York.

Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko also scored goals for Seattle, while Philipp Grubauer had 24 saves and the secondary assist on McCann’s empty-net goal late in the third period.

Anthony Duclair scored on the power play just 2:38 into the game for the Islanders, who wrapped up a seven-game road trip with a 3-3-1 record.

It was the seventh time in their last eight games that the Kraken gave up the first goal.

Ilya Sorokin, who had won four of his previous five starts in goal for the Islanders, made 21 saves and fell to 16-12-2 overall.

After Duclair gave the Islanders the early lead with his fifth goal in his last five games, Beniers deflected in a shot by Dunn while on a five-on-three power play with 9:20 to play in the first period to make it 1-1. The teams combined for six penalties in the first.

Dunn gave the Kraken the lead for good with his seventh goal on the season with 6:23 to play in the second. He scored on a wrist shot with Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers each getting an assist on the goal.

CANUCKS 4, CAPITALS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist as Vancouver erased an early-two goal deficit and held on to end its 11-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

Drew O’Connor, Evander Kane and Filip Hronek also scored goals while Jake DeBrusk and David Kampf added two assists each for the Canucks, who won for the first time since Dec. 29 and won at home for the first time since Dec. 6.

Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops.

Dylan Strome and Justin Sourdif scored power-play goals a little over a minute apart in the first period to give Washington a 2-0 lead. But Boeser and Kane knotted it at 2 after one.

Strome scored his second of the game with 3:23 to play to make it 4-3. He and Sourdif also had assists while Logan Thompson had 21 saves for the Capitals, who have lost four games in a row and five of their last six.

O’Connor and Hronek scored in the second period as Vancouver scored four unanswered.

