Kraken and Capitals take the ice for non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (25-21-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-19-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle is 23-19-9 overall and 12-9-5 in home games. The Kraken have a 22-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Washington has a 25-21-7 record overall and an 11-11-4 record on the road. The Capitals have gone 10-13-6 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 21 goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

