Florida visits Washington in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (24-19-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Panthers +118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers hit the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Washington has gone 14-9-3 in home games and 24-18-6 overall. The Capitals have a 10-11-6 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Florida has gone 10-10-0 in road games and 24-19-3 overall. The Panthers have a -15 scoring differential, with 138 total goals scored and 153 given up.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-3. Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Capitals. Justin Sourdif has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Reinhart has 24 goals and 21 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 6.3 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

