Ducks take losing streak into matchup with the Capitals

Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a five-game skid with a win against the Washington Capitals.

Washington has a 21-15-6 record overall and a 12-7-3 record on its home ice. The Capitals have gone 8-3-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Anaheim is 9-9-2 in road games and 21-17-3 overall. The Ducks have scored 135 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.