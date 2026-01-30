Detroit plays Colorado after DeBrincat’s 2-goal showing

Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Colorado Avalanche after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

Detroit is 18-9-2 in home games and 32-17-6 overall. The Red Wings have a +six scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 163 given up.

Colorado has a 35-8-9 record overall and a 15-6-5 record on the road. The Avalanche rank first in the league with 202 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 18 goals with 40 assists for the Red Wings. DeBrincat has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

