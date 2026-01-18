Capitals visit the Avalanche after Chychrun’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (24-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-5-8, in the Central Division) Denver; Monday, 4 p.m. EST…

Washington Capitals (24-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-5-8, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Colorado Avalanche after Jakob Chychrun’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Capitals’ 5-2 loss.

Colorado has a 19-1-3 record in home games and a 33-5-8 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 19-3-5 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington is 24-19-6 overall and 10-9-3 in road games. The Capitals are 8-3-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Capitals. Ethen Frank has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.