Capitals rally with 2 in the third, then beat Montreal 3-2 on McMichael’s goal in OT

Connor McMichael scored with 37.6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Washington trailed 2-0 entering the third period before tying it on a pair of goals by Ethen Frank. After the Capitals failed to score on an overtime power play, Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault left a rebound on Dylan Strome’s shot and McMichael was able to stuff it home.

Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal.

Washington won for just the sixth time in 17 games. The Capitals allowed a shorthanded goal in the first, and their power play was so bad in the second fans began booing. But it was Montreal that failed to score on a two-man advantage late in the second, and that left the score at 2-0 heading into the third.

Matt Roy’s shot from the right circle was deflected in by Frank with 14:54 to play. Then Frank scored on a redirect with 1:54 remaining after the Capitals had pulled their goalie.

Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble was shaken up after a big hit by Washington’s Dylan McIlrath in the second. Washington was without injured forward Tom Wilson for a fifth straight game.

With the Capitals on an early power play, Anderson skated out of his own zone with the puck on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Logan Thompson with a wrist shot for a shorthanded goal.

Gallagher was left with plenty of room near the slot and made it 2-0 in the second.

Up next

Canadiens: At Buffalo on Thursday night.

Capitals: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

