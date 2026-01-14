Capitals host the Sharks after overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (23-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (23-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.

Washington is 24-17-6 overall and 14-8-3 in home games. The Capitals have committed 183 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

San Jose has a 23-19-3 record overall and a 10-10-0 record in road games. The Sharks have a 12-4-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 7-1 in the previous meeting. Alexander Ovechkin led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has scored 20 goals with 20 assists for the Capitals. Connor McMichael has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 24 goals and 46 assists for the Sharks. Pavol has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.