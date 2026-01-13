Canadiens take on the Capitals after Carrier’s 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (26-14-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (23-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Montreal Canadiens (26-14-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (23-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -164, Canadiens +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals after Alexander Carrier’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Canadiens’ 6-3 win.

Washington has a 13-8-3 record at home and a 23-17-6 record overall. The Capitals have scored 150 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Montreal has gone 13-4-5 on the road and 26-14-6 overall. The Canadiens have a 10-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 8-4. Alexander Ovechkin scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Justin Sourdif has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 21 goals and 22 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.