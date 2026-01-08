Blackhawks host the Capitals on 4-game win streak

Washington Capitals (22-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Washington Capitals (22-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Washington Capitals.

Chicago has gone 10-8-4 in home games and 18-18-7 overall. The Blackhawks have a -11 scoring differential, with 123 total goals scored and 134 given up.

Washington has a 9-8-3 record in road games and a 22-16-6 record overall. The Capitals have a 19-7-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 22 goals and 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

