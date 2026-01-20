Avalanche host the Ducks after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (25-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-5-8, in the Central Division) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Anaheim Ducks after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Avalanche’s 5-2 win.

Colorado has a 20-1-3 record in home games and a 34-5-8 record overall. The Avalanche are 20-3-5 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim is 25-21-3 overall and 10-13-2 in road games. The Ducks have conceded 175 goals while scoring 158 for a -17 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 22 goals with 37 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has 10 goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

