Capitals visit the Red Wings, try to stop road losing streak

Washington Capitals (19-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (19-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -111, Capitals -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals hit the road against the Detroit Red Wings looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Detroit is 20-13-3 overall and 10-7-1 in home games. The Red Wings have a -4 scoring differential, with 111 total goals scored and 115 allowed.

Washington is 8-6-2 in road games and 19-12-4 overall. The Capitals have a 16-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.