Washington brings losing streak into game against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (4-7-2, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (4-7-2, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the St. Louis Blues after losing four in a row.

Washington is 6-5-1 overall and 3-4-0 at home. The Capitals have a 2-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis has a 4-7-2 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in road games. The Blues have a 1-1-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has three goals and eight assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Pius Suter has five goals and three assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.