Washington and Edmonton face off in out-of-conference matchup

Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (9-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals face the Edmonton Oilers in a non-conference matchup.

Washington has a 9-8-2 record overall and a 5-4-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have gone 7-3-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton is 9-8-4 overall and 4-7-2 in road games. The Oilers have scored 63 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has nine goals and nine assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has nine goals and 21 assists for the Oilers. Jack Roslovic has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

