Sabres take on the Mammoth after shootout win

Utah Mammoth (8-4, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Utah Mammoth after the Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout.

Buffalo is 5-4-3 overall and 5-2-1 in home games. The Sabres rank fourth in NHL play with 58 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Utah is 8-4 overall and 4-3-0 in road games. The Mammoth have conceded 34 goals while scoring 42 for a +8 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has five goals and five assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and 10 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

