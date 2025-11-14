Panthers beat Capitals 6-3, Marchand reaches 1,000 points

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand reached 1,000 career points with two assists, Sam Reinhart scored twice and Florida Panthers…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand reached 1,000 career points with two assists, Sam Reinhart scored twice and Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Thursday.

Eetu Luoustarinen, Seth Jones, Cole Schwindt and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Panthers, who began a run of 11 of 12 games at home.

Marchand assisted on Jones’ goal that put Florida ahead 5-3 late in the third period and Luostarinen’s empty-netter with 1:30 remaining.

Marchand has 335 goals and 565 assists in 1,116 regular-season games. Jones and Rodrigiues each scored their 100th NHL goals.

Panthers backup goalie Daniil Tarasov stopped 37 shots for his first victory with the club.

Rasmus Sandin, Justin Sourdif and Brandon Duhaine scored for the Capitals. They were 1-3 on a four-game trip.

STARS 7, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and an assist, Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Dallas beat Montreal.

Wyatt Johnston, Esa Lindell, Tyler Seguin, Colin Blackwell and Alexander Petrovic also scored for Dallas, which won its fourth straight game. Radek Faksa had three assists and Mikko Rantanen added two.

DeSmith had 14 saves in the first period, three in the second and seven in the third to get his 13th career shutout.

Jakub Dobes allowed five goals on 13 shots through two periods and Sam Montembeault had four saves in the third for the Canadiens. Montreal has lost two straight four in its last five.

The Stars won their seventh straight visit to the Bell Centre, dating back to Oct. 30, 2018.

The Canadiens controlled much of the first period, but Johnston opened the scoring on the power play with 5:39 remaining, finishing a tick-tack-toe play with Roope Hintz and Rantanen.

KINGS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored on a one-timer 35 seconds into overtime to give Los Angeles a victory over injury-hit Toronto.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere also scored for Los Angeles. The Kings have won three in a row and four of five to improve to 9-5-4.

Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves, and Drew Doughty had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice for Toronto, Bobby McMann added a goal and Dennis Hildeby stopped 33 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four straight to drop to 8-8-2.

Toronto played without captain Auston Matthew (lower-body injury) and goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper-body injury) after both left Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss at Boston.

RED WINGS 6, DUCKS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and Detroit beat Anaheim Ducks to end a three-game losing streak.

DeBrincat has 18 goals and 33 points in 20 career games against the Ducks.

Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored his second career goal. Michael Rasmussen also scored after being deactivated for Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Jonatan Berggren, Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond added two assists apiece.

Seider and DeBrincat scored on power plays, reviving a Detroit unit that had gone 1-for-20 during its previous five games.

John Gibson and Cam Talbot combined for 25 saves. Gibson departed after two periods due to an undisclosed injury.

BLUE JACKETS 5, OILERS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored two goals and had an assist, Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists and Columbus extended its home winning streak to three games with a victory over Edmonton.

Adam Fantilli and Denton Mateychuk also had goals and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for Columbus, who flipped the script on an Edmonton team that rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit and beat them in a shootout Monday.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Matt Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin each added goals for the Oilers, whose two-game winning streak ended. Evan Bouchard had three assists, Connor McDavid added two and Calvin Pickard made 20 saves for Edmonton, which dropped its fifth straight at Nationwide Arena, dating to 2019.

Olivier opened the scoring at 15:36 of the first, slipping Coyle’s right-circle shot past Pickard. He then forced a turnover and set up Coyle at the front of the net to double the lead 44 seconds into the second period.

Savoie and Draisaitl scored 1:40 apart to pull Edmonton even midway through the second before Mateychuk put Columbus ahead again 30 seconds later, burying Sean Monahan’s long rebound.

SENATORS 5, BRUINS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stützle scored twice in the third period and Ottawa beat Boston to end its seven-game win streak.

Dylan Cozens and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, while Shane Pinto scored just hours after signing a four-year extension. Leevi Merilainen finished with 18 saves.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Mark Kastelic also scored for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots.

Boston lost for the first time since a 7-2 defeat against the Senators on Oct. 27.

Giroux had a power-play goal 1:28 into the game, and Cozens made it 2-0 with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Geekie scored on a deflection off a pass from Pastrnak to get the Bruins on the board with 8:11 remaining in the second. It was his team-high 12th of the season.

Pinto restored Ottawa’s two-goal lead with his ninth at 1:03 of the third.

FLAMES 2, SHARKS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth overall in Calgary’s victory over San Jose.

The Flames ended a three-game losing streak. At 5-12-2, they are last in the NHL with 12 points — two ahead of Buffalo and Nashville.

Blake Coleman scored at 5:46 of the second, beating goalie Yaroslav Askarov with a high shot following a turnover by defensemen Sam Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev.

Wolf made three straight saves in a flurry midway through the third period, including two from Macklin Celebrini, and made four stops in the final minute after Askarov was pulled for an extra attacker. Samuel Honzek added an empty-netter with five seconds remaining.

Askarov stopped 34 shots.

AVALANCHE 6, SABRES 3

DENVER (AP) — Martin Necas had two goals and two assists, and Colorado beat Buffalo for its fifth straight win.

Gavin Brindley had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway also scored as the Sabres lost their fifth straight — four in a row in regulation. Alex Lyon was pulled after giving up two goals on three shots, and Ukko-Pekka Luukonen finished with 27 saves.

Necas scored on a breakaway 52 seconds into the game and Lehkonen made it 2-0 as he converted the rebound of Sam Malinski’s shot at 6:10.

Byram got the Sabres on the board 1:37 later as he knocked in a loose puck, but Nelson restored Colorado’s two-goal lead at 9:46.

Greenway scored from the left circle on a rush with 6:32 left in the first to pull the Sabres to 3-2.

Thompson tied it with a one-timer from the left circle while falling to his knees during a power play with 5:04 remaining in the second.

Brindley beat Luukonen from the right circle 1:26 later to put the Avalanche back ahead.

KRAKEN 5, JETS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle broke a tie at 7:21 of the third period and added an empty-netter in Seattle’s victory over Winnipeg.

Kaapo Kakko, Eeli Tolvanen, Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle, and Dunn and Matty Beniers each had two assists. Phillip Grubauer stopped 23 shots in place of the injured Joey Daccord.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist for Winnipeg. Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who dropped to 1-4 on a six-game trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 13 saves. Scheifele and Connor are tied for the team lead with 10 goals.

Tolvanen tied it at 3 with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play at 4:11 of the third. Beniers then found the open Eberle near the crease for an easy deflection. With 1:55 left, Eberle scored his team-leading seventh goal into the empty net.

ISLANDERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a short-handed goal at 3:02 of overtime, and New York beat Vegas for its third straight win.

Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Emil Heineman also scored for New York. Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots as the Islanders improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Shea Theodore, Thomas Hertl and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, which lost its fourth straight (0-2-2) and seventh in its last nine (2-4-3). Akira Schmid finished with 20 saves.

On a delayed penalty for too many men on the Islanders, Sorokin denied a driving attempt by Jack Eichel, and Hertl’s try on the rebound went off the crossbar.

After the penalty was called, Pageau got the puck after a draw in the Islanders’ zone, skated up the ice and fired a shot past Schmid from the right circle for the win.

Barzal tied it 3-3 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Schaefer with 2:37 remaining.

The Golden Knights had taken the lead with three straight goals after falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.