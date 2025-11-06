Ovechkin scores No. 900 as Capitals defeat Blues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th career NHL goal and the Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues…

Ovechkin’s 900th goal came 2:39 into the the second period, when he caught Jakob Chychrun’s rebound off the boards and backhanded it past Jordan Binnington.

The 40-year-old is the only player in NHL history to reach that milestone, and the bench cleared to commemorate his achievement as Binnington tried to hide the milestone puck by tucking it away in his pants. Linesperson Michel Cormier recovered the puck.

Anthony Beauvillier and Tom Wilson each scored twice, John Carlson also scored and Jakob Chychrun had three assists for Washington, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Alexey Toropchenko had the lone goal for the Blues, who have lost eight of their last nine.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, MAMMOTH 3

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares snapped a tie in the third period, and Toronto beat the Utah for their third consecutive win.

Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Matias Maccelli each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nylander has five goals and 11 assists during an eight-game point streak.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 21 shots.

Mikhail Sergachev, Michael Carcone and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, which was coming off a 2-1 overtime win at Buffalo on Tuesday night. Vitek Vanecek had 14 saves.

FLAMES 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored a goal in his 1,000th NHL game and Calgary beat Columbus.

Morgan Frost, Blake Coleman, Adam Klapka and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, which remains last in the league’s overall standings, despite winning consecutive games for the first time. Dustin Wolf made 42 saves.

Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak. Jet Greaves had 21 stops.

BLACKHAWKS 5, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored three goals in the third period for his fourth career hat trick and Chicago beat Vancouver Canucks.

Ilya Mikheyev also scored and Connor Bedard added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, while Ryan Donato contributed a pair of assists. Spencer Knight stopped 43 shots.

Aatu Raty and Evander Kane score the Canucks in a game in which all seven goals were scored in the third period. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves for the Canucks, who outshot the Blackhawks 45-28.

SHARKS 6, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists as San Jose Sharks beat Seattle.

Ethan Cardwell, John Kingberg, Will Smith, Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Sharks, who put away the game with three goals in the first four minutes of the third period.

Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves to help San Jose (5-6-3) win for the third time in four games.

Ryan Winterton netted his first NHL goal in 34 career games for Seattle. Joey Daccord stopped 15 shots but the Kraken lost in regulation at home for the first time after a 4-0-2 start in their own building.

