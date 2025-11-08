Lightning play the Capitals after Kucherov’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (7-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7…

Washington Capitals (7-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -150, Capitals +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals after Nikita Kucherov’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Lightning’s 6-3 win.

Tampa Bay is 3-3-0 in home games and 7-5-2 overall. The Lightning are 1-4-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Washington is 3-2-1 on the road and 7-6-1 overall. The Capitals have a 2-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has six goals and six assists for the Lightning. Kucherov has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has nine goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

