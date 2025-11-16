Kings bring win streak into matchup with the Capitals

Los Angeles Kings (10-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (8-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Los Angeles Kings (10-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (8-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Washington is 8-8-2 overall and 4-4-1 at home. The Capitals have gone 7-3-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 9-1-2 record on the road and a 10-5-4 record overall. The Kings have gone 6-1-1 in games decided by a goal.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals with nine assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has nine goals and five assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.