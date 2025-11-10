Hurricanes bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Capitals

Washington Capitals (7-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

Washington Capitals (7-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Carolina has an 11-4 record overall and a 4-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes are 5-0-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Washington is 3-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 7-7-1 overall. The Capitals are 3-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Blake has four goals and seven assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has nine goals and seven assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

