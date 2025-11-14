Florida takes on Tampa Bay after Reinhart’s 2-goal performance

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 5…

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sam Reinhart’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers’ 6-3 win.

Florida is 9-7-1 overall and 2-2-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 4-2-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tampa Bay has an 8-6-2 record overall and a 1-1-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning rank 10th in league play serving 10.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reinhart has 10 goals and two assists for the Panthers. Brad Marchand has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and nine assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

