Devils in action against the Lightning after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (13-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay is 4-5-0 in home games and 9-7-2 overall. The Lightning have a 1-4-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 6-4-0 record in road games and a 13-4-1 record overall. The Devils are 5-0-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Devils won 5-3 in the last matchup. Connor Brown led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Cirelli has scored seven goals with four assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Dawson Mercer has nine goals and six assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

