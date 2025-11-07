Crosby, Rust lead Penguins past Capitals 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice and Bryan Rust delivered the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice and Bryan Rust delivered the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old Crosby’s two first-period power-play goals boosted his season total to an NHL-best 11. Rust’s fifth of the season helped the Penguins avoid a second straight collapse. Anthony Mantha picked up his seventh of the year for Pittsburgh. Connor Dewar added an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Rookie Ben Kindel collected the first two assists of his young career for the Penguins. Arturs Silovs made 28 saves as Pittsburgh stopped a two-game skid.

Ovechkin fueled a second-period rally by collecting a pair of assists the night after becoming the first player to reach the 900-goal plateau.

Ryan Strome, Tom Wilson and Rasmus Sandin scored for the Capitals, but the 99th all-time meeting between longtime rivals Crosby and Ovechkin ended with the surprising Penguins maintaining their composure after blowing a three-goal lead.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway 1:33 into overtime and New Jersey beat Montreal.

Ondrej Palat and Timo Meir each had a goal, and Cody Glass also scored in his return from an injury for New Jersey, which got its second win in five games after winning eight straight. Jacob Markstrom stopped 16 shots.

Kirby Dach, Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen scored for Montreal, and Noah Dobson had two assists. Jakub Dobes finished with 24 saves as the Canadiens lost their second straight and had their four-game (3-0-1) point streak snapped.

In the extra period, Bratt stole the puck, raced up the ice, skated in on Dobes and put a backhander through his pads for the win.

With Markstrom pulled for an extra skater, Meier tied it for New Jersey from the side of the net with 1:10 remaining in regulation off a furious scramble in front.

Kapanen put the Canadiens ahead as he scored on a backhander in front on a rebound with 9:27 remaining.

Evans tied the score 2-all just 59 seconds into the third, sending a shot along the ice into the right corner of the net as Markstrom failed to block it off with his pad.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha poked in a rebound with 6 seconds left in overtime and Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves on to lead Boston to a win over Ottawa, its fifth straight overall.

Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly scored in the second period to give Boston a 2-1 lead, but Claude Giroux tied it 2-2 for Ottawa midway through the third. Boston had a chance in the final 30 seconds but ex-Bruin Linus Ullmark turned aside a shot.

In overtime, though, Charlie McAvoy put a shot through Ullmark’s pads, and Zacha skated in to slam it into the net.

Andrew Peeke had two assists for Boston, which has won six of seven since losing six games in a row.

Michael Amadio scored a goal, Giroux had a goal and an assist and Ullmark made 22 saves for the Senators, who have lost three of their last four games.

BLUES 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Hofer made 27 saves in his third NHL shutout and St. Louis got a short-handed goal and two assists from Mathieu Joseph to beat Buffalo.

Justin Faulk added a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugsted also scored as the Blues won for just the second time in 10 games (2-6-2). It was their first shutout since the season opener.

Coming off a 6-1 loss at Washington the night before, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery held a mandatory morning skate prior to playing the second game of a back-to-back and scratched top-scoring forward Jordan Kyrou to try and spark the struggling Blues.

The Sabres had their seven-game point streak (3-0-4) snapped in getting shut out for the first time since their opening game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots in his third game this season. Luukkonen was Buffalo’s starting goalie prior to a preseason lower-body injury.

HURRICANES 4, WILD 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored 46 seconds into the second period and goalie Frederik Andersen overcame a poor start to stop the final 18 shots he faced as Carolina beat Minnesota.

Jackson Blake, Andrei Svechnikov and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three of their last four games. They’ve won back-to-back outings for the first time since Oct. 16 and 18. Blake and Walker also each had an assist and Andersen finished with 20 saves.

Matt Boldy, playing in his 300th NHL game, scored two goals and Brock Faber had one for the Wild, who had won two in a row. Filip Gustavsson, who recorded a shutout last season in Raleigh, made 23 saves.

The teams combined for seven goals on 12 shots through the first minute of the second period. There were three goals in a 52-second stretch in the first period and then each team scored in the first 46 seconds of the second.

DUCKS 7, STARS 5

DALLAS (AP) — Leo Carlsson’s short-handed goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner as Anaheim rallied to beat Dallas.

Carlsson scored on a slap shot 10:38 into the third period to give the Ducks a 6-4 lead. Troy Terry had an assist on the goal.

Chris Kreider scored twice, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger, Ian Moore added goals and Mason McTavish added an empty-netter for Anaheim, which won its fifth straight and for the seventh time in eight games. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Dallas, which lost for the third time in four games. Miro Heiskanen had four assists and Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

FLYERS 3, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Thursday night.

Matvei Michkov and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, and Dan Vladar made 23 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly scored and Juuse Saros stopped 23 shots for Nashville, which had its three-game point streak snapped.

Vladar improved to 5-0-1 against the Predators. He beat Nashville 4-1 at home a week ago in the opener of the two-game season series.

O’Reilly scored at 1:44 of the first period. Filip Forsberg’s shot from the high slot deflected off Philadelphia defenseman Jamie Drysdale and then O’Reilly’s shoulder before getting by Vladar.

Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg also assisted on the goal, extending his point streak to a career-high four games.

Early in the second, Cam York slid a pass from below the Nashville goal line on the left side to Michkov in the low slot, where he beat Saros with a wrist shot for his second goal of the season.

York had two assists.

PANTHERS 5, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two goals and Sam Reinhart got the go-ahead goal on his 30th birthday in Florida’s victory over Los Angeles.

Anton Lundell got a short-handed goal in the third period and Sam Bennett also scored for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers, who rebounded from a 7-3 loss in Anaheim to get their first victory on their four-game West Coast road trip.

Marchand has scored a goal in three straight games since returning to the Panthers from a one-game absence to travel to Nova Scotia to support a close friend who lost his daughter to cancer last month. The veteran tied the game late in the first period after taking the puck from Anton Forsberg behind Los Angeles’ net, and he added his ninth goal of the season in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Anze Kopitar got the first goal of his 20th NHL season and Corey Perry also scored for the Kings, who have lost three of four.

LIGHTNING 6, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored a pair of third-period goals and added an assist on a late empty-netter as Tampa Bay pulled away for a win over Vegas.

Brandon Hagel also had two goals and an assist for the Lightning, while Gage Goncalves and Dominic James added goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves. James and Oliver Bjorkstrand also had a pair of assists each.

Ivan Barbashev had two goals and an assist for Vegas while Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Carl Lindbom stopped 21 shots for the Golden Knights.

The game was tied 2-2 after two periods but Kucherov scored his first 2:48 into the third to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead.

Marner tied it at 3-all less than a minute later but Hagel’s goal 35 seconds after that gave Tampa Bay the lead for good. Kucherov got his second on the power play with 5:47 to play to make it 5-3 and Hagel scored into an empty net with less than a minute to play.

