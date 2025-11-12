Capitals visit the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (8-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (8-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Florida is 8-7-1 overall and 5-1-1 at home. The Panthers have a 4– record in games decided by one goal.

Washington has an 8-7-1 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on the road. The Capitals rank fifth in league play serving 10.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 11 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has five goals and 10 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

