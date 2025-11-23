Capitals take on the Blue Jackets in division play

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (11-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (11-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

Washington has an 11-9-2 record overall and a 4-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have gone 9-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 11-8-3 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have gone 10-1-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has nine goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

