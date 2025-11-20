Canadiens bring losing streak into game against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-6-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-6-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -143, Capitals +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens aim to stop a four-game skid when they take on the Washington Capitals.

Montreal has a 5-4-1 record in home games and a 10-6-3 record overall. The Canadiens serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

Washington has a 10-8-2 record overall and a 4-4-1 record on the road. The Capitals have gone 5-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 13 goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 11 goals and nine assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

