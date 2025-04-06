Live Radio
Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin at a glance

The Associated Press

April 6, 2025, 2:57 PM

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record that most thought was untouchable. A look at Gretzky and Ovechkin and how their careers compare:

Wayne Gretzky

Born: Jan. 26, 1961

Hometown: Brantford, Ontario

NHL debut: Oct. 10, 1979

First goal: Oct. 14, 1979

Stanley Cup titles: 4, all with Edmonton (1984, ‘85, ’87, ’88)

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: 55, including most assists (1,963) and points (2,857)

Alex Ovechkin

Born: Sept. 17, 1985

Hometown: Moscow

NHL debut: Oct. 5, 2005

First goal: Oct. 5, 2005 (2)

Stanley Cup titles: 1 with Washington (2018)

Teams: Washington Capitals

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: Goals (895), power-play goals (325), shots (6,851)

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

