Sabres over Capitals 4-3 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice, JJ Peterka had the deciding goal in the shootout and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Monday night.

Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and stopped three of four shooters in the shootout to end their three-game losing skid. Tuch also scored during the shootout.

Tom Wilson scored twice, Aliaksei Protas added a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals.

CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 4, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal 48 seconds into overtime and also had two assists as Montreal beat Vancouver.

Lane Hutson also had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Kaiden Guhle and Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 16 shots to help the Canadiens win for the fifth time in six games and eighth in their last 10.

J.T. Miller had two goals and two assists, and Jake DeBrusk and Jonathan Lekkerimaki also scored for Vancouver, which has lost seven of its last nine. Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

Captain Quinn Hughes, last year’s Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, had two assists in his return from a four-game absence for the injury-plagued Canucks. He played in his 400th career game.

AVALANCHE 3, PANTHERS 1

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 11:06 remaining, and Colorado beat Florida.

Mikko Rantanen added a late empty-net goal to help the Avalanche wrap up a four-game homestand at 3-0-1. Rantanen’s score allowed him to extend his points streak to 14 games.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 25 saves as he continues to shine in net since being acquired in a deal with San Jose last month. He’s now 7-1-1 with Colorado.

Carter Verhaeghe staked the Panthers to a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Panthers have proven tough to beat when scoring first on the road since 2023-24. They had an .818 winning percentage entering the night, according to NHL Stats.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.

DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and New Jersey beat Seattle.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter also scored to help New Jersey snap a four-game losing streak. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Adam Larsson and Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots. The Kraken have lost three straight (0-2-1) and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

Wright tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, and Palat put New Jersey back ahead just 37 seconds later.

