Ovechkin scores again, but the Hurricanes beat the Capitals to clinch playoff spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took another step closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record by scoring his 892nd career goal in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin moved two away from tying Gretzky and three from passing him. The 39-year-old Russian was disappointed in his team’s loss and that he couldn’t score another one.

He had a point-blank shot stopped by Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen early in the second period with the Capitals trailing 3-0.

To get No. 892, Ovechkin beat Andersen on a 5-on-3 power-play with 34.5 seconds left in the second period. He now has 10 goals in 13 career games against Andersen, 53 overall in the 92 games he has faced Carolina and 32 in 46 games in Raleigh, which is the most of any visiting player.

Ovechkin has 39 goals this season and is one away from reaching 40 for a 14th time — also the most in league history — despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

Ovechkin is on track to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894, which long seemed unapproachable, before the playoffs begin. Based on his season and career scoring averages, he’s on pace to break the record April 13 at home against Columbus.

RANGERS 5, WILD 4, OT

Vincent Trocheck scored at 24 seconds of overtime to give the New York a victory over Minnesota.

Trocheck slid the puck past goalie Filip Gustavsson to help the Rangers keep pace with Montreal in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Both teams have 79 points.

Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 34th goal and Braden Schneider, K’Andre Miller and Chris Kreider added goals for New York. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves.

Minnesota’s Marco Rossi tied it at 4 early in the third. Gustav Nyqvist, Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson also scored, and Gustavsson made 34 saves. The Wild are in wild-card position in the Western Conference with 89 points.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PANTHERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the goal-ahead goal midway through the third period, Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves and Toronto beat Florida in an Atlantic Division showdown.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies also scored to help division-leading Toronto wrap up a playoff spot and and move three points ahead of Tampa Bay and four in front of Florida. Marner and Knies also had assists.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for defending Stanley Cip champion Florida. Gustav Forsling also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Martin Necas tied it with 11 seconds left and Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen scored in a shootout to give Colorado a victory over Chicago.

Cale Makar pulled Chicago to 2-1 midway through the third period with his career-high 29th goal of the season, and Necas completed the comeback with his 27th. Necas deflected Makar’s point shot past goalie Spencer Knight.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

KRAKEN 5, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Joey Daccord made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and fifth overall in Seattle’s victory over Vancouver.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and Michael Eyssimont, Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Adam Larsson also scored. Jared McCann and Vince Dunn each had two assists.

Thatcher Demko made 14 saves for Vancouver.

