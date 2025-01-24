New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL in…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL in his knee, the team announced Friday.

Markstrom was injured in the second period of the Devils’ 5-1 win over the Bruins on Wednesday when Boston forward Justin Brazeau crashed into him.

“Markstrom will miss the remainder of the club’s games leading into the Four Nations break,” the Devils said in a statement. “He will begin a rehab program under the guidance of the Devils’ athlete care staff.”

Markstrom is 21-9-5 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 games for the Devils (27-17-6), who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Markstrom’s status for the Four Nations Face-Off is in jeopardy. He was one of three goalies named to Sweden’s roster for the tournament, which will be held Feb. 12-20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

Jake Allen is expected to pick up most of the workload as New Jersey’s primary goalie in Markstrom’s absence. Allen has started 14 games for the Devils; however, he’s started only two games since Jan. 1. He relieved Markstrom on Wednesday.

New Jersey recalled goalie Isaac Poulter from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 23-year-old Poulter has yet to play an NHL game.

Allen is expected to start when the Devils play at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.