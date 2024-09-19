Capitals go into camp without T.J. Oshie and with a revamped roster around Alex Ovechkin

More than a decade into his NHL career with the Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson is actually one of the longest-tenured members of the organization and along with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson the only players remaining from 2018 when they won the Stanley Cup.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tom Wilson looked around on the bench during an informal pre-training camp skate this week and saw a lot of unfamiliar faces.

“I felt like the new guy,” Wilson said.

With T.J. Oshie now out with the same sort of chronic injury that sidelined Nicklas Backstrom nearly a year ago and after an offseason of roster turnover, the Capitals opened camp Thursday looking like a much different team than the one that squeaked into the playoffs and got swept in the first round.

“You want to have a solid team to be able to make the playoffs and try to win the Stanley Cup,” Ovechkin said two days after turning 39 and three weeks away from his 20th season in North America. “The last few years we improve ourselves, but it was not enough, and I think everybody understand we need experienced guys who want to be part of it and I think they did a pretty good job.”

Ovechkin goes into the season 42 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record. The goal is to win while also helping the longtime captain and face of the franchise make hockey history.

Enter center Pierre-Luc Dubois, winger Andrew Mangiapane, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and goaltender Logan Thompson acquired by trade and forwards Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddysh and defenseman Matt Roy signed in free agency.

“It’s something I haven’t done in my career,” Carlson said. “There hasn’t been this much turnover, I don’t think — not even close — so, from that standpoint it’s great. It’s great to take on new challenges. I think we’re a lot better team after the changes.”

And they may not be done. Back with Washington is Jakub Vrana, who was part of the Cup run six years ago and has since been traded, waived, gone through the player assistance program and sent to the minors and is in camp on a professional tryout agreement.

“Washington is always going to be in my heart, and I always wanted to play here,” Vrana said. “This chance means a lot to me, things happen over the past few years, but that’s already put that behind me and I’m ready to see this as an opportunity to bounce back.”

If Vrana makes the team, he could help fill the void left by Oshie’s absence, which has been expected since the spring when the 37-year-old winger said he’d only continue playing if he and doctors could find a permanent solution to back problems that kept knocking him out of the lineup. Oshie is expected to start the season on long-term injured reserve, and it would take a drastic turn of events for him to play another NHL game.

“He has to look in the mirror and do what’s right for his health and his family,” Wilson said. “It’s been a battle for him the last couple years. … He’s been grinding. He’s been putting in a ton of work, flying all over the place, rehabbing a ton. His day to day has been a lot harder than the rest of the guys. He’s a true warrior.”

Fourth-line center Nic Dowd noticed it’s quieter around the rink without Oshie, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t good energy around the Capitals, especially given all the additions.

“Mentally, I’m really excited about what we’ve done with our team,” Dowd said. “It’s something to say like, OK good, we’re moving forward with trying to get better and we’re not just staying stagnant expecting different results with the same thing.”

Still yet to get to camp is Swedish defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who new general manager Chris Patrick said was having visa issues.

“It’s just trying to figure out what’s going on and getting this approved,” second-year coach Spencer Carbery said. “If you know someone in the U.S. government, please share because we don’t have any type of update.”

